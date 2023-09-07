Man found with gunshot wound at Southeast Fresno gas station

Police are working to figure out how a man ended up shot in Southeast Fresno.

Officers were called to the scene after 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the Valero Gas Station on Ventura Avenue and 5th Street.

Police say they found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He had been dropped off at the gas station by an SUV

Officers are now trying to find that driver in hopes of learning more about the shooting.

"He provided two different stories," Fresno Police Lieutenant Henry Garcia said. "One of them was that it was self-inflicted. The other was that he was shot somewhere on the west side of Fresno."

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Officers will be reviewing surveillance camera video from the gas station and any other nearby businesses to try and identify the car and the driver.