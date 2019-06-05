Police investigating woman's death at Woodward Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police have determined a woman's death at Woodward Park is a suicide.
The woman was found close to the amphitheater near Audobon Drive and Friant Road Tuesday morning.
Police are urging people to avoid the area as detectives continue to investigate the incident.
If you're thinking about suicide, or if you are worried about someone you know, there is free, confidential help available anytime. Visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website or call 800-273-TALK (8255).
