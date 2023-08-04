17-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for a suspect that shot and hospitalized a 17-year-old in Merced.

Officers responded to several reports of gunfire in the area of Orion Court near St. Tropez Avenue just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

That's near Merino Park.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his face and back.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Officers say they found a gun and shell casings in the area.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Merced Police department.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.