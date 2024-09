Fresno Police investigating homicide in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a person was found dead in southwest Fresno on Saturday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call near Modoc Street and Whitesbridge Avenue.

When officers arrived, they said they found a person who had been shot.

Police said the person died at the scene due to the injuries.

Police have closed Whitesbridge between Modoc to O'Neil as they continue their investigation.