Mendota police search for burglary suspects who stole from Dollar Tree store

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mendota police are searching for two thieves who burglarized the Family Dollar Tree earlier this month.

A man and woman left the store on Derrick Avenue with merchandise, but police did not say what they stole.

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mendota Police Department at 559-655-9120.
