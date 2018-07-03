U.S. & WORLD

Police: Teens forced to have sex at gunpoint along jogging trail in Texas

Two teens abducted, one sexually assaulted in the Heights area (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A violent sexual attack targeted two juveniles over the weekend.

The attack started at Northline Park at about 2 a.m. Saturday. Police say two juveniles were sitting in a car eating when a man came up to them with a gun.

He forced them into the backseat of their car and drove them to the 1900 block of White Oak, police say.

The man forced the pair out of the car and into the brush at gunpoint, where the juveniles say he forced them to have sex with each other in front of the suspect.

Afterwards, the man forced himself on the 16-year-old girl, police say.

The girl was taken to the hospital and a police investigation is underway.

The man has been described as a white male, with short blonde hair and a medium build.
