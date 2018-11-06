FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Julia was elected to Congress in 2012 and has been focusing on servicing Ventura County families - increasing opportunities for middle-class families, bringing down health care costs, making higher education more affordable, preserving and protecting our environment, making sure our veterans receive the services they deserve, protecting Social Security and Medicare, and ensuring equality for all.
As the leading Democrat on the Veterans' Affairs Health Subcommittee, Julia worked with local stakeholders to get a bill signed into law that will expand our local veterans community clinic by nearly seven times its original size.
Working families’ incomes simply aren’t keeping up with the cost-of-living. We need an economy that actually works #ForThePeople, not just the wealthy special interests who benefited from the #GOPTaxScam. pic.twitter.com/GevasxmyAS— Congresswoman Julia Brownley (@JuliaBrownley26) November 5, 2018
Antonio Sabto Jr. is an Italian-American model, actor, and aspiring politician. The 45-year-old was a vocal supporter of President Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign and spoke on his behalf at that year's Republican National Convention.
All I’m hearing every single day in my community is that people are fed up with the Democratic Party they will never vote for them ever again, one week from tomorrow let’s make our District 26 here in California Red again, with Pride & Honor, together we can 🙏🇺🇸💯.— Antonio Sabáto Jr 🇺🇸 (@AntonioSabatoJr) October 29, 2018
