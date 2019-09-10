politics

6 in 10 call a recession likely; Trump approval drops by 6 points: POLL

U.S President Donald Trump during the G7 summit in Biarritz, southwestern France

WASHINGTON -- President Trump campaigned in North Carolina Monday night, just a few days before ten Democrats who want to take his job meet on one stage in the next Democratic debate.

He kicked off his campaign rally by urging voters to support Republican Dan Bishop in Tuesday's special election.

The weight of this special election stretches beyond North Carolina's 9th Congressional District.

A new ABC News/Washington Post poll shows six in 10 Americans say a recession is likely in the next year, as many are concerned about paying higher prices because of the trade war with China.

Since ABC News latest poll in July, Donald Trump has lost six points in his job approval rating, from a career-high of 44% to 38% now.

See PDF for full results, charts and tables.

That's just one point off his career average. 56% of Americans disapprove of his performance in office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicseconomypoliticspresident donald trumprecession
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
POLITICS
NRA sues San Francisco over terrorist declaration
Ex-SC Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary
Results of Measure P stand, Fresno Co, Superior Court judge says
CA advances bill aimed at cracking down on bogus vaccine exemptions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno parents planning daughter's funeral days after she's taken to hospital
Brewing company offers Fresnans free tasting after employee writes negative comment about Fresno
NRA sues San Francisco over terrorist declaration
California closer to letting college athletes make money
Visalia father charged with murder after 2-year-old son is shot, killed
START HERE: North Korea missile launch, California Food Expo underway
Couple says they were kicked out of Uber for being gay
Show More
Murder suspect found dead in Fresno Co. jail cell, apparent suicide
Madera County deputies searching for missing 65-year-old man
Merced Co. Sheriff releases name of deputy shot in Dos Palos
CDC urges Americans to stop vaping as they investigate related lung illnesses
Newsom signs vaccine bills
More TOP STORIES News