Brother of slain Officer Ronil Singh speaks during Pres. Trump's border visit

Brother of slain CA police officer Ronil Singh speaks during Pres. Trump's border visit. "What my family is going through right now—I do not want any other family, law enforcement person to go through that."



The brother of slain Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh spoke at a round-table discussion during President Trump's border visit in Texas Thursday.Reggie Singh, sitting next to President Trump, detailed his brother's journey to become a U.S. citizen and finally accomplishing his dream of becoming a police officer.Cpl. Singh's brother went on to say his family supports any actions that will prevent what happened to Ronil and prevent any family from dealing with the same tragedy.At the end of his speech, the room filled with politicians and law enforcement stood and clapped to show support.Top Democrats say President Trump walked out of a meeting with congressional leaders on Wednesday as talks to end the partial government shutdown deteriorated.President Trump has refused to pass a government spending bill unless it includes funds to build his border wall.