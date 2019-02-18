POLITICS

California, 15 other states sue President Trump over emergency declaration for border wall

EMBED </>More Videos

California's attorney general has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
California's attorney general has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Xavier Becerra released a statement Monday saying 16 states - including California - allege the Trump administration's action violates the Constitution.

Joining in filing the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Virginia.

Becerra says there is no emergency at the border.

Trump declared a national emergency to fulfill his promise of completing the wall.

The move allows the president to bypass Congress to use money from the Pentagon and other budgets.

California has repeatedly challenged Trump in court. Becerra has filed at least 45 lawsuits against the administration.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpborder walllawsuitmoneyimmigration reformimmigrationu.s. & worldCaliforniaWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Protests erupt over President Trump's emergency declaration for border wall
President declares emergency to build border wall
McConnell: Trump will sign budget deal, declare emergency
Amazon cancels plans to build headquarters in NYC
More Politics
Top Stories
Protests erupt over President Trump's emergency declaration for border wall
Business booms at China Peak during holiday weekend
Snow levels reach lower elevations in Madera County
Man arrested in fatal 3-vehicle crash in southeast Fresno to face manslaughter charges
Fresno's first resale store for kids' clothes to open soon
18 trillion gallons of water soak Calif. during February storms
UPDATE: I-5 over the Grapevine now open from both directions
CHP investigating deadly accident in Oakhurst
Show More
Carolyn Peck, last remaining 'founding mother' of Valley Children's, dies
Study: screen time for children under two-years-old has more than doubled
SHOCKING VIDEO: 7-year-old girl injured by hit-and-run driver in California
Parents arrested after toddler's body found in acid
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
More News