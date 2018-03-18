IMMIGRATION

Dozens of immigrants receive free legal consultation and citizenship applications

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Dozens of immigrants in the Central Valley took advantage of free legal consultation and citizenship applications in Fresno.

The Siren Legal Program helped to answer questions or start the citizenship process for those who may have been in the United States but have yet to apply.

Organizers say most of those who came forward were concerned about recent deportations, but also needed assistance in knowing their rights.

If you have questions about your immigration status or rights under the law, Siren says it important to speak to an attorney.
