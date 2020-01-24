society

Gavin's Law moves forward to the State Capitol, passes Assembly committee unanimously

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An effort to eliminate an incentive to run away from deadly DUI crashes will move forward at the State Capitol.

The State Assembly Appropriations Committee unanimously approved Gavin's Law Thursday.



RELATED: Gavin's Law: Hundreds turn up to rally for beloved Clovis educator

The bill would increase the maximum prison sentence for hit-and-run drivers who kill someone from four years to six years. It was named in memory of Clovis Unified educator Gavin Gladding, who was hit and killed while jogging in September of 2018.

"(The bill) is not a political decision. This is a right and wrong," said Assemblyman Jim Patterson. "This is a public safety issue, and this is closing a loophole."

RELATED: Assemblyman and family fighting for stricter Gavin's Law after tragedy

"It really is helping our family gain some closure in all of this," said Susan Gladding, Gavin's widow. "It's helping to make sure that Gavin's legacy continues. That he continues to do what he always did frankly, to be a good person, to do the right thing."

Gavin's Law is now headed to the full State Assembly for a vote.
politicshit and runsocietylawspoliticsbills
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
