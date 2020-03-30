Gov. Newsom provides update on California's response to COVID-19 pandemic: LIVE

RELATED: Coronavirus: Tracking Central California COVID-19 cases
We are tracking the latest updates here:
April 20, 2020
12:00 pm
During the governor's daily briefing, Californians heard from the task force working to close the "digital divide" among students as they continue distance learning.
California's First Partner Jennifer Siebel shared state data, which suggests one in five students are unable to participate in distance learning. While 50% of low-income families and 42% of families of color reported feeling anxious about distance learning, fearing they lack resources.
The task force announced partnerships with several companies, including T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint and Zoom, who are providing thousands of laptops, chrome books, iPads and tablets for 70,000 students across the state.
Google will distribute 100,000 chrome books to rural areas by the first week of May. The governor said other distribution efforts would occur in the following weeks.
Newsom also announced a pilot program in Sacramento where officials are converting school buses into mobile WiFi hotspots to give students web access.
The governor said he and his team will give an update to the state's six-part plan that will determine when California could reopen.
State health officials reported 42 deaths overnight in California, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,208.
April 18, 2020
12:00 pm
Newsom says more than 4,000 homeless people now have shelter with Project Roomkey
Gov. Gavin Newsom held Saturday's briefing from a Motel 6 location in Santa Clara County to provide an update on Project Roomkey, a plan to provide housing and safe environment for California's homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom said there are currently 47 Motel 6's in 19 counties throughout the state taking part in this initiative, including Merced County.
The governor said there are currently over 4,000 homeless people who have been provided with these rooms and three meals a day courtesy of World Central Kitchen.
During his briefing, Newsom also mentioned areas that have been struck hard by COVID-19, including Tulare County. The county currently has almost 400 cases, with nearly half of them coming from the Redwood Springs nursing home in Visalia.
If you would like to contribute to California's response to COVID-19, you can click here.
April 17, 2020
12:00 pm
Newsom announces economic recovery task force; CA sees largest jump in COVID-19 deaths
Gov. Gavin Newsom has assembled an advisory task force to develop an economic recovery plan for California after it has fallen into a recession-induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor said the committee is a response to the more than three million Californians who filed for unemployment.
The task force is made up of 80 people, including former California governors, Pete Wilson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gray Davis and Jerry Brown, as well as business leaders from across the state, such as Bob Iger, Executive Chairman of Disney and businessman Tom Steyer.
The committee will look at economic recovery in the short-term and the long-term.
The governor reiterated the state would use science to guide the six-part plan it laid out earlier this week to assess when California could reopen its economy.
Newsom said the state is still not ready to ease up on the social distancing and stay at home orders.
California reported 95 deaths, marking the largest jump in COVID-19 deaths within 24 hours. In total, 985 people have died from complications with the virus as of Friday.
Newsom said hospitalizations also increased overnight, adding outbreaks are still being seen at nursing homes across the state, including in Tulare County.
April 16, 2020
12:00 pm
Gov. Newsom signs executive order providing paid leave for food industry employees
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order providing two weeks of supplemental paid sick leave for essential workers in the food sector who are not supported by federal funding.
The order will provide leave for workers who are required to miss work for quarantine because they've contracted or have been exposed to COVID-19.
Farmworkers, grocery store employees, fast food workers and employees in food processing plants are eligible for the leave.
The governor said grocery stores and other food sector operations are part of the front lines of the pandemic, and the state is working to strengthen the sanitation of those businesses.
Newsom said the state's serve.ca.gov website had seen an abundance of volunteers in the last few weeks.
April 15, 2020
12:00 pm
Gov. Newsom signs executive order, announces initiative to help California's workforce
Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to extend the business hours and increase the staffing for the state's Employment Development Department call center in response to the increase in unemployment filings.
Newsom said 2.7 million Californians filed for unemployment in the past few weeks -- an unprecedented number for the state.
The EDD will now be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, and aims to get checks out within 24-48 hours.
The governor also announced a program formed by the federal government, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, will be available in California.
The PUA program is for unemployed Californians who are business owners, self-employed or others who are not usually eligible for unemployment benefits. The program starts April 28.
Newsom also mentioned the effort to advance California's employment insurance program.
The governor said an estimated 10% of California's workforce is undocumented and unprotected by government safety nets. He announced the state's new direct disaster assistance program to provide $125 million in aid for these workers.
Officials say undocumented adults in California will receive a one-time cash benefit of $500 per adult with a cap of $1,000 per household.
As of Wednesday, 24,424 people have tested positive for California in the state, and 821 people have died.
April 14, 2020
12:00 pm
Gov. Gavin Newsom says there are six key indicators that the state will be using to decide when and how to modify the current stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Newsom made the announcement during his Tuesday press conference and went on to lay out a "roadmap" for what needs to be considered as the state plans for an eventual rollback of stay-at-home orders.
"While Californians have stepped up in a big way to flatten the curve and buy us time to prepare to fight the virus, at some point in the future we will need to modify our stay-at-home order," Gov. Newsom said. "As we contemplate reopening parts of our state, we must be guided by science and data, and we must understand that things will look different than before."
The state listed these six key indicators:
April 13, 2020
On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a collaboration between the states of California, Washington and Oregon that features a "shared approach" for reopening their respective economies in the future.
Newsom said each state will have their own specific plan on how they'll incrementally roll back parts of stay-at-home orders, with California's tentative plan expected to be announced Tuesday.
During Monday's press conference, the governor announced new initiatives aimed at supporting social services, saying $42 million will be invested in "building supports" for children in vulnerable populations such as the foster care system.
The money will go towards resource referrals, more support and an increased focus on the state's 211 system. Newsom also said the state is working to make sure all foster children have needed digital resources, like laptops, to participate in distance learning.
April 10, 2020
12:00 pm
California leaders believe the state's pandemic response plan is working
Governor Gavin Newsom shared data Friday that shows how, in each county across the state, people in California are remaining in place drastically reducing their movement and travel.
So far, state leaders believe the state's pandemic response plan is keeping the state away from some of the worst-case scenarios experts had identified a few weeks ago. State officials cautioned, however, it's very important that we maintain our efforts with social distancing and sheltering in place saying, relaxing the policies right now would have serious consequences.
Governor Newsom also talked about nursing homes in the state. He said of the approximately 1,200 registered nursing homes in the state, 191 facilities are under watch right now because of a confirmed coronavirus exposure. He said there are also more smaller and independent care facilities that are under watch as well. Newsom said the state has put out new guidelines and protocols for nursing homes to follow.
The governor also said the naval hospital ship, the USNS Mercy, will begin focusing on helping assist seniors in need of medical care.
In addition, personal protective equipment (PPE) will be distributed to the staff at skilled nursing facilities.
The governor also said the state will provide the health care workers a $500 stipend for their work on the front lines.
Newsom also announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is going to deliver a greater amount of meals for isolated seniors affected by the virus. This will be a partnership with restaurants in California to provide nutritious meals for seniors in California.
April 9, 2020
12:00 pm
California to provide hotel vouchers, arrange free flights for health care workers, Newsom says
Governor Gavin Newsom announced more than 150 hotels are offering hotel vouchers for health care providers across California.
The Hotels for Health Care Workers program starts Friday, April 10. Health care professionals can find additional information at catravelstore.com.
Newsom said the new program does not compete with Project Room Key, which provides hotel rooms for homeless who are at risk of contracting COVID-19. He said more than 8,000 people have been placed into rooms.
The governor said United Airlines is offering free airfares to health care professionals traveling to help the state through the California Health Corps. He said Southwest Airlines, Delta Airlines and Alaska Airlines committed to the same agreement.
April 8, 2020
12:00 pm
California to get more than 200 million masks a month, governor says
California Governor Gavin Newsom says he's put together a deal to buy hundreds of millions of N95 masks.
"In the last 48 hours we have secured through a consortia of non-profits and a manufacturer here in the state of California upwards of 200 million masks on a monthly basis," said Gov. Newsom.
The announcement comes a day after Newsom said he expects California to see its peak in coronavirus patients in May. Meanwhile, other experts say the peak may come sooner.
During his daily briefing, Newsom also gave an update on the total number of Caliornia COVID-19 cases. There are now 16,957 positive cases in the state, 1,154 people in intensive care units, 2,714 hospitalized and 442 dead. The governor said 68 people died in the state since his Tuesday briefing.
April 7, 2020
12:00 pm
California providing programs for residents deal with stress during pandemic
During his daily briefing, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new resources for Californians dealing with stress during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom and California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris both emphasized the importance of people taking care of themselves physically and emotionally as the state continues to shelter in place. The state has multiple guidelines available to aid people and caregivers, including "playbooks" for people to deal with stress. Those playbooks can be viewed here.
Newsom added that there are 16 hotlines being provided by the state to address the needs of Californians, ranging from domestic violence resources to teen stress resources to LGBTQ resources. Those hotlines can be found here.
The governor also updated the state's total COVID-19 numbers, saying that as of Tuesday at noon there are 15,865 cases (a 10.7% increase since Monday), 2,611 hospitalized patients, 1,108 in intensive care units and 374 dead.
The state of California is also sending ventilators to New York, New Jersey and Illinois, with plans to provide them to other states in the future.
California is sending 100 lifesaving ventilators to New Jersey.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 7, 2020
We are beyond grateful to @GavinNewsom and the people of California.
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. We will repay the favor when California needs it.
April 6, 2020
12:00 pm
Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state has secured 4,613 additional beds for alternate care sites as California braces for an anticipated surge in COVID-19 patients, with more currently being negotiated.
Newsom provided the update during his daily press conference on Monday. The governor said phase one of the state's response involves securing 50,000 additional beds beyond what's currently available in the hospital system.
The state has asked for an additional 30,000 beds to come from the hospital system, leaving 20,000 to be found outside the system. To this point, Newsom says they've secured 4,613.
"California has been working closely with hospitals to aggressively expand our state's ability to treat the coming surge in COVID-19 patients," said Governor Gavin Newsom. "As a result, California is adding tens of thousands more hospital beds, sourcing and distributing lifesaving medical supplies and ventilators, and significantly expanding our health care workforce."
The governor made the announcement from inside Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, one of the alternate care sites secured by the state. Newsom mentioned Porterville Developmental Center and 246 beds there as part of the group of sites the state has locked in.
Newsom also provided an update on California's COVID-19 numbers, saying there are now 14,336 positive cases, 343 dead, 2,509 hospitalized and 1,085 in intensive care units in the state.
April 4, 2020
During his Saturday briefing, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new tests from Abbott Labs will be provided in California.
The tests will be available at 75 different sites across the state through a 13-hospital system. The new test from Abbott Labs can give COVID-19 results in five to 15 minutes.
Gov. Newsom also announced a new website for people to contribute in California's efforts against COVID-19. They can be provided through either donation or purchase.
April 3, 2020
12:00 pm
During his Friday briefing, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a partnership with FEMA and counties up and down California that will provide 15,000 hotel rooms for homeless who are at risk of contracting COVID-19.
Newsom said the state has secured just under 7,000 hotel rooms with occupancy agreements where homeless people can go, with FEMA set to provide 75% reimbursement of costs as long as the state stays within guidelines.
Homeless who have been exposed to the virus and are deemed high-risk, such as seniors living on the street, would fit the guideline set forth by FEMA, Newsom said.
The governor also said that they hope to secure a total of 15,000 rooms in phase one of the program, adding that hundreds of homeless are off the street already.
April 2, 2020
12:00 pm
During his daily briefing, Gov. Gavin Newsom praised an aggregated job listing website called the OnwardCA Coalition started by several businesses, including Bitwise Industries in Fresno.
The website helps link workers who were displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic to find essential services and jobs available in the state.
The site helps matches workers with jobs based on their locations and skills, and also lists available training opportunities.
On Thursday, Newsom also said the small businesses could apply for up to $10,000 in grant money through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program to help keep their employees on during the outbreak.
Newsom said businesses could also apply for debt relief up to $25,000 to help pay for loan payments for six months.
April 1, 2020
12:00 pm
Gov. Newsom supports school campuses remaining closed for rest of school year
As the state prepares for a surge of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Newsom stressed the importance of social distancing.
The governor said he strongly supports schools remaining closed for the duration of the school year, and announced a partnership with Google to increase internet access to students to continue distance learning for at least the next three months.
March 31, 2020
12:00 pm
On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a statewide initiative to increase connectivity to senior citizens during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Newsom said the initiative was a partnership with AARP and a multitude of other companies and agencies to help the 5.3 million Californians who are age 65 and up. It focuses on wellness checks to ensure seniors have food and medicine and on emotional checks as seniors deal with anxiety and loneliness during the state's shelter-in-place order.
"It's incumbent on us to check in on the world's greatest generation," Newsom said.
With the initiative comes a hotline that allows people to get answers and get connected to the resources they need: 833-544-2374. Newsom says the state's 211 system is also being used and can be utilized to connect seniors to services.
During Tuesday's update, Newsom also mentioned an executive order protecting small businesses, giving them a 90-day extension on their due state taxes. Newsom also updated the state's COVID-19 numbers.
NEW: CA has 6,932 positive cases of #COVID19.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 31, 2020
1,617 of those who have tested positive are in our hospitals. 657 of those patients are in the ICU.
Over the next few weeks we expect these numbers to increase. This disease can impact anyone. Stay home. Take this seriously.
March 30, 2020
12:00 pm
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new initiative to help expand the state's healthcare workforce to meet the expected surge of patients testing positive for COVID-19.
The California Health Corps will recruit healthcare professionals who have recently retired or are near the end of their medical schooling to help on the front lines of the outbreak through June 30.
Those with a medical background can sign-up at healthcorps.ca.gov
"If you just retired in the last few years, we need you," Newsom said. "If you are looking to expand your scope of practice and have particular expertise in any particular capacity, we need you."
March 29, 2020
California State Parks closes traffic to all 280 parks after surge in visits
The California Department of Parks and Recreation announced Sunday they are temporarily closing parking lots in all state parks. Facilities within the parks will also remain closes as well as campgrounds across the state.
March 28, 2020
Gov. Newsom issues executive order halting evictions statewide
Gov. Newsom issued an executive order banning the eviction of renters who are affected by COVID-19. The order will last through May 31, 2020.
In addition to prohibiting landlords from evicting tenants for missing rent payment, it also requires tenants to declare in writing within seven days of rent being due that they cannot pay because of COVID-19.
Under Newsom's order, the tenant would be required to have documentation of their payment struggles and would still be obligated to repay full rent when possible. Renters could still face eviction after the enforcement is lifted.
March 25, 2020
Newsom says many banks agree to 90-day grace period for mortgages
Gov. Gavin Newsom said many banks have agreed to a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments for Californians impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
The governor said more than 200 banks, including Wells Fargo, Citi Bank, JPMorgan Chase and US Bank, agreed to the moratorium for homeowners. An additional 200 state charter banks and credit unions made similar commitments, Newsom said.
March 23, 2020
California closing state parking lots
Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press conference that the State of California would shut down it's parking lots in hopes of cutting off access to state beaches and parks. The decision comes after the areas saw a surge in visitors during the state's first weekend of the stay-at-home order.
Newsom announces $100M in emergency grants, additional hospital beds
Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California is dispersing $100 million in emergency grants to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus and help treat existing cases. Part of this plan includes adding 50,000 more hospital beds throughout the state to accommodate the influx of patients diagnosed with COVID-19. He acknowledged this will require additional medical staffing. To address this, the governor says the state will be fast-tracking fourth-year medical students into the field and recruiting retirees.
