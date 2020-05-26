Gov. Newsom: Barbershops, hair salons can reopen in 47 CA counties starting today

Personal services such as nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and fitness studios

Hospitality services, such as bars, wineries, tasting rooms and lounges

Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, gaming, gambling, arcade venues, pro sports, indoor museums, gallery spaces, and zoos

Community centers, public pools, playgrounds, and picnic areas

Cultural ceremonies

Nightclubs

Concert venues

Live audience sports

Festivals

Theme parks

Hotels/lodging for leisure and tourism

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom says barbershops and hair salons can open immediately in the 47 counties that have received approval to fully enter Phase 2, often called "Phase 2.5" of reopening.The governor made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday. As with other businesses that have been allowed to reopen, hair salons will have to follow health and safety guidelines.According to the guidelines, services at barbershops and hair salons must be limited to ones that can be provided with both the customer and staff wearing face masks. For example, the state says haircuts, weaves and extensions, braiding, lock and wig maintenance, hair relaxing treatments and color services can be provided.However, any services that require touching of the customer's face should be suspended until they're allowed to resume, according to the state. Those services include eyelash service, eyelash waxing and facials.Counties that have received approval for "Phase 2.5" regional variances can reopen those businesses effective immediately. To received that approval from the state, counties needed to attest to the state that COVID-19 is under control locally.47 of California's 58 counties are included in that group, including all Central California counties, except Tulare County."We're making progress, we're moving forward," Newsom said.Over the weekend, the state released guidelines on places of worship to reopen.Newsom said that while these counties have moved forward into reopening, there are still restrictions in place for some business sectors, including the following:The governor said nail salons and other personal care businesses are still a "work in progress," but modifications should be made within the next few weeks.