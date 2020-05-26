Reopening California

Gov. Newsom: Barbershops, hair salons can reopen in 47 CA counties starting today

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says barbershops and hair salons can open immediately in 47 counties that have attested for regional variances.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom says barbershops and hair salons can open immediately in the 47 counties that have received approval to fully enter Phase 2, often called "Phase 2.5" of reopening.

The governor made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday. As with other businesses that have been allowed to reopen, hair salons will have to follow health and safety guidelines.

According to the guidelines, services at barbershops and hair salons must be limited to ones that can be provided with both the customer and staff wearing face masks. For example, the state says haircuts, weaves and extensions, braiding, lock and wig maintenance, hair relaxing treatments and color services can be provided.

However, any services that require touching of the customer's face should be suspended until they're allowed to resume, according to the state. Those services include eyelash service, eyelash waxing and facials.

Counties that have received approval for "Phase 2.5" regional variances can reopen those businesses effective immediately. To received that approval from the state, counties needed to attest to the state that COVID-19 is under control locally.

47 of California's 58 counties are included in that group, including all Central California counties, except Tulare County.
(Click/tap here to see document in new window)

"We're making progress, we're moving forward," Newsom said.

Over the weekend, the state released guidelines on places of worship to reopen.

RELATED: California releases guidelines for churches, synagogues, mosques to open for in-person worship

Newsom said that while these counties have moved forward into reopening, there are still restrictions in place for some business sectors, including the following:
  • Personal services such as nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and fitness studios
  • Hospitality services, such as bars, wineries, tasting rooms and lounges
  • Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, gaming, gambling, arcade venues, pro sports, indoor museums, gallery spaces, and zoos
  • Community centers, public pools, playgrounds, and picnic areas
  • Cultural ceremonies
  • Nightclubs
  • Concert venues
  • Live audience sports

  • Festivals
  • Theme parks
  • Hotels/lodging for leisure and tourism


    • The governor said nail salons and other personal care businesses are still a "work in progress," but modifications should be made within the next few weeks.

    For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
    Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    REOPENING CALIFORNIA
    Tachi Palace to begin reopening on Thursday with safety measures
    With 100 or less allowed in churches, supervisors pursue lawsuit against state
    Fresno prepare for shelter-in-place to end Tuesday
    City of Fresno urging Gov. Newsom for approval to open cooling centers
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Fresno prepare for shelter-in-place to end Tuesday
    Central California coronavirus cases
    City of Fresno donating face masks to small businesses opening this week
    Homicide investigation underway in Visalia, police say
    Tachi Palace to begin reopening on Thursday with safety measures
    Suspect opens fire on man in southeast Fresno, police say
    Temperatures will creep into the 100s today across the Valley
    Show More
    CA releases guidelines for churches, synagogues, mosques to open for in-person worship
    With 100 or less allowed in churches, supervisors pursue lawsuit against state
    4-year-old boy hospitalized after accidentally being electrocuted in Oakhurst
    Coronavirus California: Updates on the state's response to COVID-19
    Kingsburg man arrested for DUI released on emergency $0 bail
    More TOP STORIES News