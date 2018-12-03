STATE CAPITOL

New members of the State Assembly and Senate sworn in at the Capitol

EMBED </>More Videos

New members of the State Assembly and Senate sworn in at the Capitol

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Democrats and Republicans put the campaigns behind them, as both members of the Assembly and State Senate were sworn in. They all pledged to work together but its clear the Democrats will be in charge.

Among the new state senators sworn in were four from the Central Valley.

Melissa Hurtado, the 30-year old former Sanger City Council member, scored an upset victory over the Republican incumbent.

"I'm feeling excited but above all I'm full of energy and ready to work," Hurtado said.

Her priorties, addressing health care poverty, in the district which includes parts of Bakersfield and Fresno

"I've experienced poverty both as a child growing up and as an adult I really see that as in District 14 and the Valley.

Anna Caballero won the 12th District State Senate seat which includes all of Merced, nearly all of Madera county and part of Fresno County. also carries the democrats socially conscious agenda.

"We are very concerned about health care and that is a big issue in this district, affordable housing and educational resources, people want to be able to get good jobs," Caballero said.

While Cabellero and Hurtado are excited to be riding the Democratic blue wave which gave super majority control of the senate and assembly to democrats, Andreas Borgeas a former Fresno County Supervisorsis one of only 11 republicans in the senate.

"You know the numbers didn't turn out in our favor, but we are a mighty but small tribe. that's going to force us to work on issues of mutual interest and finding common ground," Borgeas said.

Gavin Newsome, who is still Lt. Governor until sworn in as Governor presided as President of the Senate and offered this advice to the new senators. He urged the new senators to rememer they were here not to be something, but to do something.

Governor Jerry Brown also dropped in on the swearing in ceremony.

The fourth State senator from the Valley is Republican Sahnnon Grove. She represents Kern and parts of Tulare Counties.

The legislators come back and get to work after the first of the year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsstate capitolmidterm electionspoliticscalifornia state senateSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STATE CAPITOL
Lawmakers debate making surfing official state sport
California Lawmaker doesn't want you driving gas cars
Meet Travis Allen, Republican candidate for California Governor, he wants to repeal the gas tax
More state capitol
POLITICS
George W Bush to give eulogy at father's funeral
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
Dec. 5 declared National Day of Mourning for George H.W. Bush
More Politics
Top Stories
Manhunt underway for 4 suspects involved in Tower District hit and run
Detectives investigate death as homicide after man was dragged by wife's car in Chowchilla
Police arrest shooting suspect after 4 hour standoff in Central Fresno
220 ton chapel relocated as People's Church undergoes expansion
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches satellites, cremated remains into orbit
Students hit by Camp Fire go back to school
Man who shot at deputies after calling 911 to appear in court
Will these pillows make you sleep better?
Show More
Madera schoolboy hospitalized after being hit by car
5 things you need to know this morning
Homes ripped apart, trees uprooted after at least 20 tornadoes hit Illinois
VIDEO: Massive rat chases NY train station agent out of booth
Preschoolers accidentally served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
More News