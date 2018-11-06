Prop 12: Farm animal confinement initiative

California voters will decide on Tuesday on whether or not to set new requirements on farmers to provide more space for egg-laying hens, breeding pigs, and calves raised for veal.
A "YES" vote would ban the sale of meat and eggs produced from animals that are kept in areas below a specified number of square feet.
Backers argue that confining a calf, mother pig, or egg-laying hen inside a tiny cage is cruel and state that products from these animals threaten food safety.
While a "NO" vote would keep the current minimum space requirements for confining egg-laying hens, pregnant pigs, and calves raised for veal in place. Also, the current ban on businesses in California selling eggs not meeting these space requirements for hens would remain in effect.
Opponents argue that Californians already voted to ban cages by 2015. Therefore, they state Proposition 12 legalizes cages until at least 2022.
Some of the notable backers include Prevent Cruelty California, The Humane Society of the United States, San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SFSPCA), Marin Humane Society, Sierra Club California, The Center For Food Safety, California Democratic Party, more than 100 family farmers, and more than 600 California veterinarians and vet clinics.
Those that oppose Proposition 12 include Association of California Egg Farmers & National Pork Producers Council. Three animal rights organizations: The Humane Farming Association, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), and Friends of Animals also oppose it.
