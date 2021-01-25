Politics

Dominion Voting Systems sues Rudy Giuliani over false election claims, seeks more than $1B

Seeking to "set the record straight, to vindicate the company's rights under civil law, to recover compensatory and punitive damages, and to stand up for itself, its employees, and the electoral process" Dominion Voting Systems on Monday sued former President Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

The 107-page lawsuit accused Giuliani of carrying out "defamatory falsehoods" about Dominion, in part to enrich himself through legal fees and his podcast.

"Although he was unwilling to make false election fraud claims about Dominion and its voting machines in a court of law because he knew those allegations are false, he and his allies manufactured and disseminated the "Big Lie," which foreseeably went viral and deceived millions of people into believing that Dominion had stolen their votes and fixed the election," the lawsuit said.

Ontario-based Dominion is seeking more than $1 billion in damages.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrudy giuliani
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom expected to lift CA stay-at-home orders, sources say
I-5 at Grapevine closed in both directions due to heavy snow
Safety measures in place with weather system to hit Fresno Co. mountains
Hiker who went missing at Yosemite National Park found dead
Mono winds destroy Oakhurst home, forcing out single mother and her twins
Outdoor dining ban may be driving increase in COVID cases, some scientists say
Ambulance involved in crash while responding to crash in Fresno County
Show More
Biden to lift ban on transgender people serving in military
Anti-face mask protest held at Sprouts in North Fresno
Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver
Fresno Co. educators, farmworkers must wait longer for COVID vaccine
Former Bulldog applies lessons from the gridiron to medical practice
More TOP STORIES News