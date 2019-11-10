Senator Bernie Sanders reschedules campaign stop in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Democratic presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders has rescheduled his campaign stop in Fresno.
Sanders will attend a Town Hall in the Veterans Peace Memorial Lawn at Fresno City College for his "Bernie 2020 Green New Deal Rally" on Friday, November 15th at 6:00 p.m.
Sanders was originally scheduled to visit California in October, but canceled his appearances after he suffered a heart attack and underwent surgery for a blocked artery.
Sanders will also stop in Long Beach on November 16th and East Los Angeles on November 17th.
Thousands came out to see Sanders when he visited Fresno during his campaign in 2016.
