2020 presidential election

Senator Bernie Sanders reschedules campaign stop in Fresno

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., answers a question during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Democratic presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders has rescheduled his campaign stop in Fresno.

Sanders will attend a Town Hall in the Veterans Peace Memorial Lawn at Fresno City College for his "Bernie 2020 Green New Deal Rally" on Friday, November 15th at 6:00 p.m.

Sanders was originally scheduled to visit California in October, but canceled his appearances after he suffered a heart attack and underwent surgery for a blocked artery.

Sanders will also stop in Long Beach on November 16th and East Los Angeles on November 17th.

Thousands came out to see Sanders when he visited Fresno during his campaign in 2016.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnobernie sandersfresnoelections2020 presidential electionfresno city college
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Trump dubs Bloomberg 'Little Michael,' says 2020 run would fail
Michael Bloomberg opens door to 2020 presidential campaign
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
ABC News/Washington Post poll: Dems extend lead vs. Trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County deputy chase ends in crash right outside Fresno City Hall
Police investigating five-vehicle crash in Visalia
Sanger Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Fresno
Fresno P.D. increasing patrols to crack down on DUIs
'Baby Trump' balloon slashed at Alabama appearance
US authorities confusing legal hemp for pot amid CBD craze
Show More
Survivor: CA woman reflects on surviving two mass shootings
Judge rejects Bullard High student's restraining order against FUSD trustee
Video appears to show Popeyes employee body slamming woman
California to invest $10 million into Central Valley schools and higher education
Impeachment inquiry: Republicans want Hunter Biden to testify
More TOP STORIES News