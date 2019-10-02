Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has canceled his upcoming events until further notice after being hospitalized.According to a statement Wednesday from his Senior Advisor Jeff Weaver, Senator Sanders experienced chest discomfort during a campaign event Tuesday evening.After Sanders, 78, was taken to the hospital for testing, it was determined he had a blockage in one artery.Two stents were successfully inserted, according to Weaver."Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days," the statement said.The full statement is below: