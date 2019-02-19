HIGH SPEED RAIL

Trump administration terminates federal grant for high-speed rail project

EMBED </>More Videos

Trump administration terminates federal grant for high-speed rail project

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Trump administration has sent a notice to California High-Speed Rail Authority announcing the termination of a $929 million federal grant intended for the project, effective March 5.

The U.S. Department of Transportation wrote they are "actively exploring every legal option" to get back the $2.5 billion in federal grant funds already given to the state.

The Trump administration argues California hasn't provided required matching dollars and can't complete work by a 2022 deadline.

The notice comes a week after Governor Gavin Newsom's State of the State address where he announced future construction would only focus on the section between Merced and Bakersfield.

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail, plans to only build between Merced and Bakersfield

President Trump tweeted following the Governor's address that the American people "wanted their money back."

RELATED: President Trump on California High-Speed Rail: 'We want that money back now'

Newsom's pledged to continue environmental work on the full line, which is required to keep the federal money.

Gov. Gavin Newsom responded saying that the cancellation was political retribution for the state's lawsuit against President Trump's declaration of a national emergency to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

"It's no coincidence that the Administration's threat comes 24 hours after California led 16 states in challenging the President's farcical "national emergency." The President even tied the two issues together in a tweet this morning. This is clear political retribution by President Trump, and we won't sit idly by. This is California's money, and we are going to fight for it."

RELATED: California, 15 other states sue President Trump over emergency declaration for border wall

Congress nearly a decade ago approved the $929 million that Trump wants to cancel. The state has not started spending that money. But it has already spent the extra $2.5 billion that Trump now wants back. It's unclear if the federal government can demand that money back before the 2022 deadline.

READ: Full letter from Department of Transportation




(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshigh speed railPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGH SPEED RAIL
Hwy 99 realignment in Fresno for high speed rail line complete
President Trump on California High-Speed Rail: 'We want that money back now'
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Supporters, critics of High-Speed Rail react to plan for continued Valley construction
More high speed rail
POLITICS
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
Bernie Sanders: What to know about Congress' longest-serving independent
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Protests erupt over President Trump's emergency declaration
More Politics
Top Stories
City of Fresno works to fill potholes before next storm
VIDEO: Police search for 3 suspects in violent armed robbery of 'Hustler Hollywood'
Meet the Tulare County prosecutors assigned to the Golden State Killer trial
New pickup option comes to Dinuba Walmart
Funeral services announced for Fresno officer killed in wrong-way crash
Man arrested for asking Corcoran teen for sex
Statue of iconic WWII embrace spray-painted with #MeToo
California teen girl joins the Eagle Scouts
Show More
Overnight freeze could create dangerous road conditions, including black ice
Fetus found in bag near NYC school, authorities investigating
Video: Good Samaritans pull woman from burning car
Police hold rattlesnake in the back of a patrol car in Florida
Study: Push-up ability linked to heart disease risk in men
More News