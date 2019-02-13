HIGH SPEED RAIL

President Trump on California High-Speed Rail: 'We want that money back now'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
One day after Governor Gavin Newsom's state of the state address, where he announced a curtail in the construction of the High-Speed Rail, President Donald Trump claims the state of California owes the federal government money.

In a tweet on Wednesday, President Trump said: "California has been forced to cancel the massive bullet train project after having spent and wasted many billions of dollars. They owe the Federal Government three and a half billion dollars. We want that money back now. Whole project is a 'green' disaster!"


Governor Newsom responded to the president on Twitter:



The High-Speed Rail project will now be built from Merced to Bakersfield.

In his address, Newsom said, "Let's be real. The project, as currently planned, would cost too much and take too long. There's been too little oversight and not enough transparency. Right now, there simply isn't a path to get from Sacramento to San Diego, let alone from San Francisco to L.A. I wish there were. However, we do have the capacity to complete a high-speed rail link between Merced and Bakersfield."

The Governor later said that a line connecting the Bay Area to southern California will eventually be constructed, but for now, the focus is on the Central Valley.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshigh speed railcalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGH SPEED RAIL
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Supporters, critics of High-Speed Rail react to plan for continued Valley construction
Fresno business sees success after High-Speed Rail forces them to relocate
Gavin Newsom visits Fresno, calls for 'fresh start' on High Speed Rail
More high speed rail
POLITICS
Judge finds Manafort lied to investigators in Russia probe
FEMA Administrator Brock Long resigns
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
More Politics
Top Stories
Mudslide risk closes part of Highway 140 in Mariposa Co.
PG&E warns Bass Lake could soon reach spill levels
Gov. Newsom visits Central Valley, signs two new bills
Mother of Columbine shooter speaks at Fresno City College
Here's some Valentine's Day themed food you can get around Fresno
Merced DA: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting was Dos Palos officer
FEMA Administrator Brock Long resigns
DUI driver sentenced for crash that killed married couple
Show More
'Snowna Lisa': Man turns ice rink into masterpiece
Ford recalls 1.5M pickups that can downshift without warning
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Highway 140 in Ferguson burn scar to close due to risk of mudslides
The best chocolate for making Valentine's desserts
More News