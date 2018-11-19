AIR QUALITY

Poor air quality forcing businesses to implement measures to protect employees who work outside

EMBED </>More Videos

Poor air quality forcing businesses to implement measures to protect employees who work outside

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
A smoky haze is still hanging over the city of Merced.

With the air quality levels still at unhealthy levels, employers are doing what they can to keep their workers safe.

"Letting them take breaks in their vehicles, and delaying any work that needs to be done where its going to be more strenuous on the guys," said acting Public Workers Supervisor Corey Plagenza.

Whether it's some regular maintenance or changing street light, dozens of Merced's city employees are still working.

Plagenza says he meets with each of the employees he supervises throughout the day.

He also says because of the dust they deal with, they already have protection on hand.

"We make dust masks available...the same way we have dust masks available to them," said Plagenza.

Cal OSHA issued an advisory for worker safety in areas impacted by wildfire smoke.

Along with providing dust maks, Mike North with Merced County says they're also monitoring employee's time outdoors.

"We're making sure our employees aren't spending too much time outside to the point where it could become unhealthy," said North.

Workers donned masks as they worked at the site of several new homes.

Almond grower and Stonefield Homes president, Greg Hostetler, says safety is his top priority and is making sure workers on both sides have masks.

He also says this is something employers will have to take a closer look at in the future.

"This air quality is unusual, it's quite an unusual event. So there's a learning curve to this to make sure our workers are protected," said Hostetler.

Cal Osha's website says that if the air is unhealthy, employers should implement practicable changes to work procedures to reduce exposure, and of course, proper respiratory equipment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Camp Fireair qualitysmokewildfireMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AIR QUALITY
UC Merced and Merced College cancel classes due to air quality
Air quality remains unhealthy for entire Valley
UC Merced cancels classes through Thanksgiving
UC Merced closes campus Thursday afternoon due to poor air quality
More air quality
Top Stories
"We're playing beer pong": New evidence from investigation into Clovis Unified vice principal death
Informants, cell phone searches led to arrest of Visalia narcotics officers
Lung Cancer Screening: 15 Minutes to Save Your Life!
Fire Investigators: Deadly house fire in Tulare sparked by man trying to keep warm using hot coals
Consumer Watch: Guide to buying a TV on Black Friday
Work continues on project to expand Veterans Boulevard in Northwest Fresno
2 dead, including gunman; officer among those shot at a Chicago hospital
Two key roads in Yosemite to shut down
Show More
Applegate overpass at Highway 99 opens after repairs
Dozens of students and loved ones gather to remember 16-year-old hit and killed by big rig
Air quality remains unhealthy for entire Valley
UC Merced and Merced College cancel classes due to air quality
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
More News