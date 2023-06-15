Porterville man tried setting house on fire with 3 adults, child inside, police say

Authorities added that Fischer also entered the home and poured gasoline on a woman.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Porterville man has been arrested after police say he tried setting a house on fire with people inside.

Police were informed of "suspicious circumstances" at a home on W. Putnam Avenue around 8:30 pm Wednesday.

It was reported that Charles Joseph Fischer tried setting the house on fire with three adults and a child inside.

He was able to start a fire, but it was quickly put out by a neighbor.

Fischer left the house but returned, where he was arrested.

Officials say there was an order that did not allow him to be at the home.

Fischer was booked into jail on charges including attempted homicide, home invasion and violation of a court order.