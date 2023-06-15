WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Porterville man tried setting house on fire with 3 adults, child inside, police say

Authorities added that Fischer also entered the home and poured gasoline on a woman.

KFSN logo
Thursday, June 15, 2023 7:40PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC30 Central CA | Action News

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Porterville man has been arrested after police say he tried setting a house on fire with people inside.

Police were informed of "suspicious circumstances" at a home on W. Putnam Avenue around 8:30 pm Wednesday.

It was reported that Charles Joseph Fischer tried setting the house on fire with three adults and a child inside.

Authorities added that Fischer also entered the home and poured gasoline on a woman.

He was able to start a fire, but it was quickly put out by a neighbor.

Fischer left the house but returned, where he was arrested.

Officials say there was an order that did not allow him to be at the home.

Fischer was booked into jail on charges including attempted homicide, home invasion and violation of a court order.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW