Man pleads guilty to murdering 75-year-old father near Porterville

Giovani Abujalil, 32, pleaded guilty to murdering his father, Julio Abujalil, in court on Monday, authorities said.
Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.
The deadly stabbing happened in January near Porterville.
Investigators said they found Giovani Abujalil in an SUV and Julio Abujalil's body in the back seat. When they told Giovani Abujalil to get out of the vehicle, he refused.
The deputies were eventually able to de-escalate the situation and take him into custody.
At the time of his arrest, officials said Giovani Abujalil had recently been released from prison after being convicted of elder abuse in 2019.
He now faces life in prison for his father's murder. He will be sentenced on June 6.