Porterville man sentenced to over 600 years in prison for child molestation

A Porterville man has been found guilty of 31 counts of child molestation. He faces 540 years to life in state prison.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Superior Court has sentenced 37-year-old Armando Martinez to over 600 years in prison for child molestation.

In October 2022, Martinez was found guilty by a jury of 31 counts of child sexual abuse.

The jury also found the allegations of substantial sexual conduct and that his crimes were committed against multiple victims.

23 of the crimes were committed between July 2008 and August 2018 against one victim, who was between the ages of four and 14 years old at the time.

The other eight were committed between February 27 and August of 2018 against another victim who was between seven and 18 years old throughout that period.

