Florida man arrested for allegedly kidnapping Porterville teen

A Florida man is facing several charges, after allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl from Porterville and taking her to Las Vegas.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Florida man is facing several charges, after allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl from Porterville and taking her to Las Vegas.

Porterville Police responded to a home last Friday, to investigate reports of a teenage runaway.

Detectives later learned the teen may have been communicating with someone on social media.

Police tracked the girl in the Fresno and Clovis areas, but were unable to find her.

They later learned she had boarded a flight to Las Vegas at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Porterville detectives coordinated with Las Vegas police and determined the teen was with 20-year-old Amari Brown.

Officers tracked Brown and the teen to a hotel in Las Vegas, where Brown was arrested.

The girl was reunited with her family in the South Valley.

Based on evidence, Brown is facing a number of charges including sex trafficking, possession of child pornography, and child endangerment.