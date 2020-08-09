Porterville teen's award-winning essay on NBA star earns him spot at basketball camp

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Porterville teen's award-winning essay is giving him the chance to train with some of the best basketball players on the planet.
Fourteen-year-old Kristian Avila entered a writing competition, with the prize being a chance to participate in the Jet Academy Virtual Basketball Camp later this month.
Kristian wrote a two-page essay about Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young and his submission won him a spot at the basketball camp.
The essay competition was sponsored by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, and deputies took the time to congratulate Kristian for his winning essay earlier this week.
