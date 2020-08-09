Porterville teen's award-winning essay on NBA star earns him spot at basketball camp

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Porterville teen's award-winning essay is giving him the chance to train with some of the best basketball players on the planet.Fourteen-year-old Kristian Avila entered a writing competition, with the prize being a chance to participate in the Jet Academy Virtual Basketball Camp later this month.Kristian wrote a two-page essay about Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young and his submission won him a spot at the basketball camp.The essay competition was sponsored by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, and deputies took the time to congratulate Kristian for his winning essay earlier this week.