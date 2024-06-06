1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Fresno County.

It happened on Highway 33 near Sutter Avenue just after 2 am Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck crashed into a guard rail, which caused the rail to puncture through the truck.

The driver was declared dead at the scene. They have not been identified.

Travelers should expect delays in the area as cleanup continues.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.