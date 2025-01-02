2025 state laws expand protections for domestic violence

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This year, California is expanding protections for people experiencing domestic violence.

One bill establishes a state victims fund. It's a welcome step to the those on the frontlines of helping others.

"Bills like AB 2432, are critically important to say, we're identifying that we believe that the survivors should have a safe place to go, there should be a 24/7 hotline that is paid for and staffed," said Nicole Linder, CEO of the Marjaree Mason Center.

Linder says while its not yet clear when the funds will come in, it is important for nonprofit organizations.

"Many of them merged with other organizations or they just shut down, and that's never a space we want to be in. Its 2025 now, and we should definitely be in a spot now where we're saying we are taking care of people who are in need and are unsafe," said Linder.

Just over two months ago, 21-year-old Clovis resident ,Breaja Jones, was killed in a domestic violence incident.

There's another bill that will add to law enforcement's tool box for domestic violence-related calls.

"Provides the commission of police officer standards and training, to put in place a new training program for officers, at the patrol level who have already worked, as well as the academy, additional training on domestic violence related investigations, as well as possibly suspicious deaths or suicides," said Cpl. Sean O'Brien with the Clovis Police Department.

But before things take a deadly turn, the laws, which are now in effect, also streamline the process for filing restraining orders and allows survivors to file wherever they feel safe.

"The more that we can reduce barriers the better, I'm hopeful that this legislation allows for some additional safe support, but right now, its a step forward," said Linder.

There are also more emergency room protections going into place, meaning trained professionals will be available to help at any emergency room department across the state -- so people can connect with needed services.

HERE are a breakdown of the laws.

