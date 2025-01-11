4 dead, 2 injured following suspected DUI crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that left four people dead and two injured.

CHP responded to the intersection of Shaw and Floyd avenues just after 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials say a van heading south on Floyd was pulling out of a two-way stop when it collided with a Nissan heading West on Shaw.

The Nissan crashed into the driver side of the van causing it to flip on its side.

The driver and passenger in the Nissan and the driver and a passenger in the van died from their injuries.

Two other passengers inside the van suffered minor injuries.

Authorities believe alcohol may be a factor in the crash.