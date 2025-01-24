64th annual Geomatics Engineering Conference at Fresno State

Hundreds will continue to attend the 64th annual Geomatics Engineering Conference at Fresno State on Friday.

Hundreds will continue to attend the 64th annual Geomatics Engineering Conference at Fresno State on Friday.

Hundreds will continue to attend the 64th annual Geomatics Engineering Conference at Fresno State on Friday.

Hundreds will continue to attend the 64th annual Geomatics Engineering Conference at Fresno State on Friday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds will continue to attend the 64th annual Geomatics Engineering Conference at Fresno State on Friday.

The two-day event is a collaboration between several student-engineering chapters to provide networking opportunities for students and professionals.

It also allows area businesses and agencies to reveal the latest technologies in land surveying, unmanned aerial systems and GPS.

More than $1 million in scholarships have been awarded to geomatics students through the conference.

