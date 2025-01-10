Actor Dennis Quaid shouts out Fresno firefighters for saving home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite all the devastating wildfires burning down in Southern California right now, firefighters have experienced a few small moments of joy.

The Fresno Fire Department shared a picture with Action News on Thursday.

The department said: "While working tirelessly to protect a neighborhood during the Palisade Fire, Fresno Firefighters had the opportunity to meet actor Dennis Quaid."

They say the Hollywood star expressed heartfelt gratitude for the hard work of our local crews, and Quaid credited their efforts with saving his neighborhood.

The Fresno Fire Department went on to say, "We deeply appreciate his kind words and support as our crews continue battling these intense wildfires."

