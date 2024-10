City of Fresno changes watering schedule as temperatures drop

The seasons are changing, the days are getting cooler and the first hints of rain are starting to sneak into the forecast in the Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The seasons are changing, the days are getting cooler and the first hints of rain are starting to sneak into the forecast in the Valley.

Because of that, the City of Fresno is changing its outdoor watering schedule.

Starting on November 1, residents will only be able to water one day per week.

Residents with addresses ending in odd numbers can water on Saturdays.

Those with even numbers can water on Sundays.

Nobody should water on weekdays or between 10 am or 6 pm.