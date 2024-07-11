Clovis food hall temporary closed to upgrade air conditioning

Third Place Global Eatery opened at the end of June in Old Town Clovis on Eighth and Pollasky.

The first food hall in Clovis is temporarily closed while it works to upgrade its air conditioning system amid the summer heat.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The first food hall in Clovis is temporarily closed while it works to upgrade its air conditioning system amid the summer heat.

The owners say the food court is where fine dining meets fast casual.

It has three menus that each feature a different style of cuisine.

It's not yet known when the eatery will reopen to customers.

