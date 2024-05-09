Sanchez was the highest-ranking Hispanic official in the administrations of Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan.

Clovis Unified board votes to name intermediate school after Phillip V. Sanchez

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Unified Governing Board voted to name the intermediate school at the Terry P. Bradley Educational Center after well-known civil servant Ambassador Phillip V. Sanchez.

He grew up in the Pinedale area, where he attended Pinedale Elementary and later graduated from Clovis High School before attending Fresno State.

In his early life, Sanchez worked in the fields of the San Joaquin Valley, then served in the US Military, as well as the Chief Administrator for Fresno County and on the school board from 1961 to 1963.

From 1973 to 1975, he served as ambassadors to Honduras and Colombia.

Ambassador Sanchez was the highest-ranking Hispanic official in the administrations of Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan.

The school opens in southeast Fresno in 2025.