Death toll in Palisades fire rises as concerns of new flare up grow

The Pacific Palisades fire is 8 percent contained after burning over 20,000 acres and causing five deaths.

LOS ANGELES (KFSN) -- A once thriving community - now decimated by flames.

The deadly Palisades Fire leaving thousands of residents including Mattais Hernandez without a place to call home.

"I completely did not believe it would be like this... our community and everything's gone," Hernandez said.

Hernandez says that when he finally evacuated, he only left with the clothes on his back as he never thought this would be the reality he returned to.

"Me and my friends are calling these past few days the worst days on earth, for us. I mean, this is the worst possible thing imaginable... the worst-case scenario," Hernandez said.

Over the last four days, the flames have scorched over 20,000 acres, destroying over 5,000 structures.

The scope of the damage far beyond just homes. For example, the Palisades Village is a place where people came to shop, eat and even go to the bank. Now, even the rubble, and remains are unrecognizable."

The battle to contain the blaze is still underway from the air and the ground.

While the future remains uncertain for families across the Los Angeles area.

"I think we've all had someone impacted by this fire," LA County Board Supervisor Kathryn Barger said. "I keep saying it, you're not alone. I've talked to families that have lost everything and they don't know where to go."

Hernandez says now is the time for neighbors to help neighbors and to save what's left of the once picture-perfect Pacific Palisades area.

"If we can stay a community even though nothing - no property stands. If we can stay a community by texting, maybe going to hotels where everyone's staying - if you know anybody - finding people in person; embracing them just - just like staying a community, because we have nothing left," Hernandez said.

Although winds have calmed down Friday, gusts are projected to rise again, raising concerns for firefighters about the effectiveness of the limited containment lines they have established.

Track the Palisades Fire's movement and evacuation zones here:

