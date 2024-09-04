Driver killed in crash involving farming tractor near Selma

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a farming tractor near Selma.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a farming tractor near Selma.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a farming tractor near Selma.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a farming tractor near Selma.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a farming tractor near Selma.

The crash happened just after 8 pm Monday on Floral near Temperance.

Investigators say the tractor was traveling east on Floral when a pick-up truck approaching from behind failed to see the tractor.

the force of the crash ejected to 72-year-old driver of the tractor.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators say the other driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities say the tractor did have rear lights.