Final preparations underway for the 2024 Big Fresno Fair

The Big Fresno Fair is just around the corner, with new attractions, food, and exhibits to look forward to this year.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Vendors were at the Fresno Fairgrounds Sunday setting up for the opening of this year's Big Fresno Fair.

Some had to work in the sun, while others were fortunate to be inside.

"Drinking water, trying to keep the kids hydrated, they do have the air on, and of course it's not triple digits right now, but we're drinking a lot of water," Anna Herrera with the Parlier Lions Club said.

Herrera says FFA students are putting the finishing touches on the community display.

Once finished, it will have taken more than 400 hours to complete.

The display is one of several available for visitors to see once the Big Fresno Fair opens its doors on Wednesday.

From new food vendors to new rides, organizers say they're excited to be back at the fairgrounds.

"We just can't wait to walk them everyone to the this years fair," Interim Big Fresno Fair CEO Christina Estrada said. "We're looking forward to opening the doors and having everybody come on and have a great time."

Estrada says they understand times are tough for families, so they are offering deals throughout the fair.

"Three dollar bites. On Thursday, October 3, from 2 to 6, we're going to have, exactly, some of our participating concessioners will be offering bite-size food that fairgoers can enjoy for three dollars," Estrada said.

Estrada says you can find admission discounts at FoodMaxx and Save Mart.

And there's season pass discounts available at O'Rielly's.

