Firefighters battling structure fire in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a structure fire in Madera County on Friday.

The fire is burning near Avenue 8 and Road 33.

This is about five miles northwest of the Riverside Golf Course.

The blaze is sending large plumes of black smoke into the air.

It appears that several cars have been destroyed and PG &E has deactivated power lines in the area.

