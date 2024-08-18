Aaron Judge dons Fresno State bat, cleats during 2024 MLB Players' Weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a four-season hiatus, Players' Weekend returned to Major League Baseball this season.

MLB.com says the idea of Player's Weekend is to showcase MLB players beyond their stats while telling their stories in a way that connects with young fans and casual followers.

Former Diamond 'Dog Aaron Judge showcased a custom Fresno State Bulldogs-designed bat and Nike Jordan cleats on Saturday.

On Friday, Judge also represented his high school, Lidren High School, by sporting a custom bat and cleats.

The Yankees themselves also used Players' Weekend to highlight the 2023 Roberto Clemente Winner's ALLRISE Foundation. Showcasing Judge's work to inspire children to become responsible citizens throughout the U.S.

Judge and the Yankees will be finishing off its series with the Detroit Tigers in Williamsport, Pa., in Sunday's Little League Classic on ESPN at 7:10 p.m. ET.