French Fire caused by lawn mower, CAL FIRE says

CAL FIRE investigators have revealed the cause of the French Fire that threatened the town of Mariposa on the 4th of July.

CAL FIRE investigators have revealed the cause of the French Fire that threatened the town of Mariposa on the 4th of July.

CAL FIRE investigators have revealed the cause of the French Fire that threatened the town of Mariposa on the 4th of July.

CAL FIRE investigators have revealed the cause of the French Fire that threatened the town of Mariposa on the 4th of July.

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE investigators have revealed the cause of the French Fire that threatened the town of Mariposa on the 4th of July.

Officers say the fire that burned 908 acres was sparked by a lawn mower being used in dry grass.

Firefighters say lawnmowers are only designed to be used on wet, green laws and not dry weeds.

A total of 18 structures were identified as destroyed or damage because of the fire.

The French Fire investigation report has now been handed off to the Mariposa County District Attorney's Office.