Fresno Chaffee Zoo taking extra precautions amid Bird Flu

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is taking extra precautions to protect staff, guests and the animals from Avian Flu.

Right now, the walkthrough aviaries are closed and zoo staff is wearing personal protective equipment when around birds or in their spaces.

Staff access to areas with susceptible species will also be limited to those essential for the animal's care.

Avian Influenza, or the Bird Flu, is a virus that naturally occurs among birds.

Wild birds can carry the virus but usually do not get sick from it.

It is very contagious and can be life-threatening to susceptible birds, including many zoo species.