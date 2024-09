Fresno firefighters rescue cat stuck in dashboard of car

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When a kitten somehow got stuck in the dashboard of a car, crews from Fresno Fire Station 19 jumped in to help.

The department shared video of the rescue.

As firefighters did some maneuvering to free the scared little fluff ball from the tight spot, you heard a woman cheer.

The Station 19 fire crew reports the kitty is recovering well from her joy ride, and they even nicknamed her "Passenger Princess."