Fresno Veterans Home rebuilding its volunteer program

The Fresno Veterans Home is reviving its volunteer program after the pandemic to encourage more community members to engage with the veterans.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Meet Melvina Dockweiler, who served in the Navy for years before getting married to her husband.

As she flips through her album, she shares some of her story.

"That was a convertible my father bought for the youngest three boys, and then we ended up owning it," Dockweiler said.

Melvina has lived at the Fresno Veterans Home, along Cesar Chavez Boulevard in southwest Fresno, since August 2015. Here, she enjoys stitching and sewing clothes, whether its for other residents or young girls.

Louis Domecq, a Marine Veteran, moved into the home about five years ago, after his wife passed away.

"I had been married for 46 years and when you don't have your partner, it becomes somewhat of a trauma," Domecq said.

Since coming to the home, his social circle has expanded. Louis has also taken up needle point.

Both can remember a time when volunteers and their families would come and see them at the facility.

"They're surprised at our age, where we lived and what we went through," Dockweiler said.

"One of the things i miss is that there was a lady that came here with a dog, it was a very nice dog and it was fun," Domecq said.

One of the most popular volunteer programs is the Friendly Visitations.

But the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Veterans home to put a pause on volunteer activities, hitting the program hard.

Now-- it's in the process of rebuilding.

"Trying to bring back school groups, organizations, individual volunteers," Whitney Fisher-Doyle, the Volunteer & Donation Services Coordinator, said.

She says it's important to have that community engagement.

"They bring another level of energy. whether its a class or eighth graders, whether its sororities that come out here and pass out valentines cards, people who want to volunteer can either fill out a form online or pick up a copy at the home," Fisher-Doyle said.

For Louis and Melvina, they would be happy to see more people around the 28 acre property. and maybe you can also share some tips...

"For one thing, they can come and show me how to run this thing. The phone! my grandson got me a new one and i'm not too well," Dockweiler said.

And, in exchange the vets can share important stories of their service.

