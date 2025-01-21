Photos show historic snowfall across Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas -- It's a snow day across southeast Texas!

A Winter Storm brought snow and freezing rain to the greater Houston area.

The National Weather Service predicts 3 to 6 inches of snow and sleet accumulations south of I-10 with locally higher amounts. North of I-10, accumulations look to be more in the 1-3" range with locally higher amounts. Ice accumulations from freezing rain could measure up to one-tenth of an inch, mainly in our coastal counties.

From snowboarding at the park to building snowmen in the yard, ABC Houston affiliate KTRK's viewers shared photos of their snowy adventures. You can scroll through them here.

Although it's fun to play in the snow, it's important to stay weather aware. City leaders say people should be prepared to stay put for 48 hours.

If you must travel, stay far away from other vehicles and never drive next to someone because you don't know their driving skills or if their vehicle will spin out.

If you can't stay home, here are some best practices for essential drivers who are running into snow and ice on the roads during this winter storm.

Stay below 30 mph in snow and 15 mph on ice, but this is a rule of thumb. You might need to drive even slower.

Don't over-rev your engine, and make sure to brake gradually and very early. You could glide further if you wait until the last minute to brake at an intersection. Let off the gas early, let the vehicle coast to a stop, and gently apply your brakes.

And for a final tip, if your vehicle starts to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer in the direction of the skid until you have regained traction. Then, straighten your vehicle.