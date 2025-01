How to help Make-A-Wish dreams come true for local kids

You have an opportunity to help make a "wish" come true for local kids diagnosed with critical illnesses.

You have an opportunity to help make a "wish" come true for local kids diagnosed with critical illnesses.

You have an opportunity to help make a "wish" come true for local kids diagnosed with critical illnesses.

You have an opportunity to help make a "wish" come true for local kids diagnosed with critical illnesses.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have an opportunity to help make a wish come true for local kids diagnosed with critical illnesses.

We sat down with the Senior Director of Development for, Make-A-Wish, Cortney Snapp, to hear about how you can get involved.