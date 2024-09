Investigation underway after man found dead in Fresno County

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Fresno County on Monday.

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Fresno County on Monday.

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Fresno County on Monday.

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Fresno County on Monday.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Fresno County on Monday.

Around 4 pm, deputies responded to a report of an injured man in some bushes in the area of Herndon and Van Ness avenues.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the man was confirmed to be dead at the scene.

His cause of death is not yet known.