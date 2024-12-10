Investigation underway following shooting in Sanger

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police and sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting in Sanger.

Officers were called out just before 4 a.m. Tuesday to Seventh and DeWitt, that's right behind the Sanger Police Department.

Crime scene tape is up in the area and several evidence markers on the ground.

Investigators appear to be focused on a truck parked on the side of the road.

Authorities have not yet revealed exactly what led up to the shooting or the extent of injuries.

The Fresno County sheriff's office is also assisting with evidence collection and processing.

The Fresno County sheriff's office is also assisting with evidence collection and processing.


