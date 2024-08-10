At least one new victim comes forward in connection with Madera trail attacks

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As Action News first reported Thursday, 36-year-old Victor Hugo Valencia Reyes is now behind bars, accused of attacking three women along the Fresno River Trail in Madera County over the last few months.

Since our first report, Action News has now learned a fourth possible victim has come forward, and there could be more.

"I do suspect that going forward will have more reported instances of this," says Lt. Robert Blehm, Madera County Sheriff's Office.

Though not a convicted felon, Reyes has a criminal record that includes domestic violence, providing fake identification, as well as several minor traffic and bicycle stops.

District Attorney Sally Moreno says this case is difficult, because Reyes has so many identities.

"We don't have a solid even a criminal history on him. I know of at least three dates of birth and four names, two first names and two last names, which depending on how you combine them is super complicated," says Moreno.

District Attorney Moreno says because each survivor was able to escape at this point. sexual assault charges will most likely not be brought against Reyes.

"These victims refused to be victims, they took their fate into their own hands, and they resisted and got away from this guy so that's a good thing, but it still leaves us with a lot of very scary conduct. I will be struggling to get the kind of consequences that I think our community will like to see," says Moreno.

Reyes is a father, during Thursday's press conference, officials called him a 'family man.'

He was found on the couch of his apartment during a search warrant in a neighborhood on south K street near Madera High School.

A woman and two children were inside the apartment at the time.

Officials say the woman is fully cooperating with their investigation.

When asked if the woman knew of this behavior from Reyes, Police say she was unaware.

"There is some preliminary information that he may be employed in the field labor trade, but we're still looking into that and that's not 100% confirmed right now," said Lt. Blehm.

Reyes remains in custody with $5 million bail.

"Cases like this generally don't end when the handcuffs go on, there are hours and hours and days and days of investigation that continue. The investigation continues until the point that a jury says guilty or not guilty," said Lt. Blehm.

The case sits at the District Attorney's Office, official charges are expected by Monday.

"Anytime we can get somebody like that off the street is a huge win for us, and it brings a sense of safety back to the community," said Lt. Mark Adams, Madera Police Department.

