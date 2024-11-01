Man shot and killed at apartment complex in northwest Fresno identified

A man is dead after being shot in northwest Fresno. It happened after 1 am Friday at the Windscape Apartments on Nees near Poplar Avenue.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who was shot and killed in a northwest Fresno apartment has been identified.

The shooting was reported shortly after midnight Friday at the Windscape Apartments on Nees near Poplar Avenue.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found bullet holes through the front door and casings on the upstairs landing.

Inside, police found Hamon in a bedroom, unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his back.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

No suspect information has been provided at this time.

Police are holding a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss this incident.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Fresno police.